Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker writer Chris Terrio breaks silence on Kelly Marie Tran's reduced role

Chris Terrio, screenwriter of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, revealed in an interview as to why Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico had a reduced role in Episode IX. Read below to know more about what Chris Terrio had to say on the same.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been a topic of grave discussion ever since it released! Critics and fans alike have been left disappointed with the final outcome of the J.J. Abrams directorial, as it marked the final installment of the beloved Skywalker saga. Many felt that the character arcs were not fleshed out to true fruition while the movie; which is two hours and twenty-two minutes long, felt extremely rushed to solve unanswered questions of the franchise.

One aspect that really angered fans was Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico getting only one minute and 16 seconds worth of screen time in The Rise of Skywalker. Supporting the actress, Twitter users trended #JusticeForRose and #RoseTicoDeservedBetter to showcase their disapproval. Finally breaking the silence on behalf of the makers of Episode IX is screenwriter Chris Terrio explaining why the decision was made. "Well, first of all, J.J. and I adore Kelly Marie Tran. One of the reasons that Rose has a few less scenes than we would like her to have has to do with the difficulty of using Carrie’s footage in the way we wanted to," Chris confided with Awards Daily.

Talking about the original plan, Terrio confessed that Rose was going to be the anchor of the rebel base alongside General Organa. Leia couldn't be left at the base without any of the principals that they loved and hence, it was supposed to be Leia and Rose working together.

When the process evolved, however, Chris and JJ had written a few scenes between the duo which turned out not to meet the standards of photorealism or CGI as they had hoped it would. Unfortunately, the scenes fell out of the film.

"The last thing we were doing was deliberately trying to sideline Rose. We adore the character, and we adore Kelly – so much so that we anchored her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia," Terrio concluded.

What do you have to say about Chris Terrio's explanation? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

