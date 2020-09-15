Star Wars star Felicity Jones WELCOMES first child with husband Charles Guard

Felicity Jones has welcomed her first baby with her husband of two years--Charles Guard.

Felicity Jones has given birth to her first child! In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress was spotted pushing a baby stroll while out in London on Friday, September 11. The news comes nine months after reports broke that the British actress and her husband, director Charles Guard, were expecting a baby.

At the time, Felicity, 36, confirmed the news and revealed the first glimpse of her growing baby bump when she walked the red carpet at the premiere for The Aeronauts. And as celebrities' private lives go, Felicity's is an especially private one. Her love story with Charles began back in 2015. They got engaged in 2017.

"I am definitely romantic, and I love romantic stories—that's why I keep making romantic movies," she told The Telegraph in 2014, alongside the premiere of The Theory of Everything, for which she got an Oscar nomination. "It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being."

They were married in the summer of 2018 at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire in England. Before she met Guard, Jones dated sculptor Ed Fornieles, whom she met while at school at Oxford University, for ten years. They lived together in London before their split in 2014.

ALSO READ: Felicity Jones shows her baby bump; Details inside

Share your comment ×