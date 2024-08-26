Star Wars The Acolyte: Keanu Reeves Was The First Choice for the Canceled Series

Star Wars: The Acolyte, Lucasfilm’s latest endeavor in the Star Wars franchise, suffered an ill-fated run on Disney+, slashed by the network only after one season due to poor viewership Though the sci-fi series, helmed by Leslye Headland, was anticipated for renewal as it ends on a massive cliffhanger, fans must bear the risk of disappointment for now.

Yet, the news of The Acolyte’s cancelation itself has not been the point of discussion recently, with the name of a Hollywood superstar adjoining the Star Wars spinoff. Keanu Reeves’ reported involvement with the series has resurrected fresh interest in the future of Star Wars.

Hollywood insider and film critic Jeff Sneider made a bold insinuation in his newsletter about the John Wick star, 59, being the first choice for a key role in The Acolyte. Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae was cast as Jedi Master Sol, a role for which the South Korean actor particularly learned English. But it was revealed that he was not considered for the character until Reeves was reportedly out of the radar for the role of the Jedi Master.

Lucasfilm was keen on roping in the Canadian actor for the Star Wars series, set in the High Republic Era, a century before the events of 1999’s The Phantom Menace. "While I'm told that contrary to that report, Reeves never filmed a scene for The Acolyte, he had been in talks for the role ultimately played by Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae,” Sneider wrote in The InSneider, which brands him as Hollywood’s most fearless journalist.

Moreover, he suggests that Reeves, ranked as the fourth-greatest actor by Time Magazine in 2022, nurtured a personal interest in bagging the part in The Acolyte. However, studios have contested the claim, saying The Matrix star was never “formally offered the role.”

Sneider added, “I'm told he was very interested in doing the show, which wound up casting his Matrix co-star Carrie-Anne Moss — another selling point for him. However, Reeves reportedly bowed out due to scheduling conflicts for his forthcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, eyeing a 2025 release date.

Even though Jedi Master Sol was killed at the hands of her former padawan Osha after finding out she’d been lied to about her mother’s death for her entire life, Lucasfilm could potentially scribble out a new character for the Hollywood icon in the future, given his persistent enthusiasm for the Star Wars universe.

As reported earlier, The Acolyte was snubbed from the new season roster for Disney+ only a month after its conclusion in July. Despite much critical acclaim, 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, and peak fandom, the Star Wars spinoff failed to maintain the grand viewership it premiered with—4.8 million views--becoming Disney’s biggest premiere of the year, as the excitement plummeted along with viewership, per Deadline.

The unexpected cancelation, however, has led to a significant outcry for a Season 2 renewal, as fans were left hanging with Master Sol’s death and the fact that he killed Osha and Mae’s mother, Aniseya. At the same time, Osha joined the Dark Side of the Force with Qimir, while Vernestra Rwoh attempted to uphold the Jedi’s Order of Integrity.

