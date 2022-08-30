Stargirl is a superhero TV series based on the character from DC Comics. The series follows Courtney Whitmore, who discovers the cosmic staff and later joins the Justice Society of America. After the masterpiece ending of Season 2, fans were waiting eagerly for season 3 to premiere, and now the wait is over. DC fans have a lot to look forward to this week with the forthcoming release of Stargirl Season 3.

Season 3 of the DC series will explore the new problems of the Justice Society of America, plus the return of former enemies who have now become friends. This season will also unravel a murder mystery that will set the heroes on a life-threatening journey.

When will Stargirl Season 3 premiere?

The first episode of season 3 is titled " Frenemies - Chapter One: The Murder" and will release on August 31, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

The first episode will show that the Gambler is back in town to make some amends, and the team is confused about whether to trust him or not.

The second episode is titled "Frenemies -Chapter Two: The Suspects" and will air on September 7, 2022. In this episode, an unexpected visitor suddenly shows up at the Dugan house, which makes Courtney suspicious.

The third episode is titled "Frenemies - Chapter Three: The Blackmail" and will be released on September 14, 2022.

The Justice Society of America and Courtney receive a tip from an unknown person that they believe could help them solve the murder mystery.

It is not yet clear how many episodes will be there in season 3, but if we guess it right, season 3 can also have 13 episodes just like the first two seasons. But, it's just a guess, after all, and we can be sure of the number of episodes only when the show is released.

Where to watch Stargirl Season 3?

All the new episodes of Stargirl will air on The CW at 8 p.m. You can also watch the episodes on the CW app one day after they premiere. Moreover, after the final episode, there is a high chance that HBO MAx could add the season at once. Currently, one can stream seasons 1 and 2 of Stargirl on HBO Max, so there is a high probability that season 3 will be streaming on HBO Max too.

Stargirl Season 3 cast

Brec Bassinger

Joel Mchale

Yvette Monreal

Anjelika Washington

Cameron Gellman

Amy Smart

Luke Wilson

Trae Romano

Hunter Sansone

Meg DeLacy

Alkoya Brunson

Neil Hopkins

Joy Osmanski

We hope Stargirl season 3 is as good as the previous two seasons. Watch your heroes fight evil and solve a murder mystery in this classic superhero television series.