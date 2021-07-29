Stargirl's Luke Wilson RECALLS DC/Marvel crossover at home after brother Owen Wilson began filming for Loki

For the Wilson brothers, Owen and Luke, it seemed to be the strangest experience living together as the duo were working on major projects respectively that come from rival comic book universes. While Luke was shooting for DC's Stargirl, Owen had taken up Marvel's Loki and it seems there was a time when the duo lived together in a strange DC/Marvel crossover. During his recent virtual press conference for Stargirl, Luke Wilson addressed what it was like to live with his brother while he worked on his Marvel project.

Luke started off by joking about how "odd" Marvel people can be as he said, "We shared a house. I don't know if you've ever lived with anyone in the Marvel universe but odd people. Very, very odd people." He further added how he found it "funny" that the duo were attached to different superhero projects as he said, "But no, we actually did get to live together for a little over a month and it was actually very fun and yeah it was funny for me to be working for DC and doing a superhero show and then Owen was playing this character Mobius on Loki", via Entertainment Weekly.

While Owen's character received a lot of love from fans and there's no denying that Loki became one of the most popular Marvel shows among all the new releases, it seems Luke didn't really become a fan of it. The actor, in fact, mentioned how he never understood the plot of the show.

When asked if there was any DC/Marvel rivalry at home as they worked on the two projects, Wilson denied any such feelings and simply said that it was a special time for both of them to be working on these major projects.

ALSO READ: Owen Wilson aka Mobius REVEALS he received Loki lectures from Tom Hiddleston to build a special onscreen bond