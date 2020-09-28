Start Up: Nam Joo Hyuk REVEALS he's been learning coding and programming jargon for drama co starring Suzy

Nam Joo-hyuk spoke candidly about his character as a genius programmer and a struggling entrepreneur in Start-Up, which also stars Suzy, in a recent interview.

Nam Joo-hyuk is excited to act in a coming-of-age drama yet again, after a long time, with Start-Up. For the unversed, the tvN drama also stars Suzy, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na while it's set in Sandbox, South Korea's fictional Silicon Valley. We will see Joo-hyuk play Nam Do-san, Samsan Tech's founder. Do-san is a genius programmer and a struggling entrepreneur.

In an interview with Sports Dogan via Soompi, Joo-hyuk revealed some interesting details about his character. The 26-year-old actor disclosed that Do-san's distinctive charms are "his innocence, his work ethic, and his unwillingness to give up no matter what the people around him say." While he feels that other people might see Do-san as immature and as someone who doesn't make any effort to improve his life, Joo-hyuk counters that his character is not someone who just talks about working hard. We will get to see him chasing his dreams in Start-Up.

When it comes to preparing for his role in the upcoming drama, the Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo star confessed to Sports Dogan, "I’ve been learning coding and programming jargon. I’m also paying careful attention to every aspect of the character, like the fashion items typically worn by engineering students."

We can't wait to be inspired by Nam Do-san's never quit attitude!

Meanwhile, Start-Up premieres on October 17.

