Start Up Poster: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho and Kang Han Na are determined to achieve their dreams

Start-Up, which airs in October, stars Suzy, Nam Joo-hyun, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na as the main leads. A vibrant new poster was shared of the foursome dressed sharply in formal attires with determined eyes to achieve their dreams.
Next month, i.e. October, fans have another exciting K-drama to sink their teeth into and it's titled Start-Up. The upcoming tvN series stars Uncontrollably Fond star Suzy, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo star Nam Joo-hyuk, Welcome to Waikiki 2 star Kim Seon-ho and Rain or Shine star Kang Han-na. When it comes to the storyline, Start-Up is set in Sandbox, South Korea's fictional Silicon Valley, and is based on characters from the world of start-up companies.

To get fans excited for the upcoming drama, a new poster of Start-Up was shared and we can't get over the determined stance held by all four characters. Dressed in formals, the foursome looks ready to take on the business world in their capable, talented hands. Suzy looks gorgeous in a white top featuring black polka dots paired with an off-white jacket, faded blue jeans and white sneakers. Joo-hyuk looks handsome in a baby blue shirt paired with light grey trousers. Seon-ho looks dapper in a light grey shirt paired with white trousers and brown moccasins while Han-na looks pretty in a mustard shirt paired with dark grey trousers.

Check out the youthful poster for Start-Up below:

How excited are you to watch Start-Up? Share your excitement with us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Start Up Teaser: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho and Kang Han Na dream of taking on the world in first clip

Meanwhile, Start-Up is directed by Oh Choong-hwan of Hotel del Luna fame and is written by Park Hye-ryun of Pinocchio fame. Interestingly, the director-writer duo previously worked on While You Were Sleeping which starred Suzy and Lee Jong-suk.

Credits :tvN Drama,Instagram

