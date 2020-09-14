  1. Home
Start-Up star Suzy donates 50 million won to help children affected by COVID-19 crisis

Start-Up star Suzy had previously donated to benefit lower-income families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the actress-singer has made yet another donation hoping to help youngsters whose education has impacted in the time of this crisis.
208285 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 06:00 am
The world continues to battle with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has hit several countries this year. Given the impact that it has had on financial and health conditions, South Korean stars have been contributing towards various causes that could benefit those impacted adversely. Actress-singer Suzy has joined the list of Korean celebrities who have donated towards causes helping those affected by COVID-19. The Start-Up star reportedly donated 50 million won (approximately $42,100) towards a charity focusing on children's educational needs. 

According to Soompi, the Babo Nanum Foundation revealed Suzy donated to the organisation's “Stars Filled with Dreams” campaign. The campaign reportedly focuses on helping children in need to pursue their dreams via education. The foundation revealed that the actress was concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on children and youth who were already tackling financial troubles. As per her wishes, the donations will be used in to benefit youngsters from lower-income households. She hopes that the donation will help them pursue their dreams. 

This isn't the first time this year a donation by Suzy made the headlines. Earlier this year, she donated 100 million won (approx $84,200) to an NGO working towards helping low-income families impacted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She also donated 100 million won towards Korea Disaster Relief Association with the aim to help those affected do to Korea floods a few months ago. 

On the work front, Suzy is set to appear in tvN's Start-Up. She stars with Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, And Kang Han Na in the series. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Soompi

