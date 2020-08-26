Start Up Teaser: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho and Kang Han Na dream of taking on the world in first clip

The first teaser of Start-Up released introducing Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho and Kang Han Na's characters with dreams in their eyes.

Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, And Kang Han Na are coming together to film a new series titled Start-Up. And now, we have a teaser of the Korean drama in our hands. The new tvN series revolves around a fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and sees these individuals trying their luck at setting and flourishing their start-ups. The first teaser gives a close look at the lead cast's characters.

The teaser starts off with Suzy taking on the stage and present her idea. The short video goes on to introduce Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, And Kang Han Na's characters. The trailer defines the title as “a business established with innovative technology and ideas.”

Suzy plays Seo Dal Mi, who hopes of being Korea’s Steve Jobs, Nam Joo Hyuk as Nam Do San, founder of a tech company. Kim Seon Ho essays the role of Han Ji Pyung, a team leader at SH Venture Capital whereas Kang Han Na plays CEO and second-generation chaebol Won In Jae.

Earlier this month, Soompi reported that the production team said the energy on the sets is extraordinary. "The energy emitted by the popular young stars Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na is extraordinary. We are all working hard to film so that we can bring a relatable, adventurous, and trendy drama that deals with the stories of the youth. Please watch over us with lots of love and attention until the premiere," the production team said.

