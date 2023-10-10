'Started to watch her slowly topple...': Revisit the time Emily Blunt revealed she saved Meryl Streep’s life

In the world of Hollywood, stories of camaraderie and heroism often emerge from behind the scenes. In a charming throwback tale, Emily Blunt shared an extraordinary moment that unfolded during the rehearsals for the highly anticipated musical adaptation, Into the Woods, where she not only co-starred with acting legend Meryl Streep but also became her guardian angel.

A Near Mishap on the Set

During the rehearsals for Into the Woods, Meryl Streep encountered an unexpected and potentially hazardous situation. Blunt recounted the incident on The Late Show, where she described how Streep's foot got entangled in her cape, causing her to teeter precariously towards the unforgiving concrete floor. It was a moment that could have resulted in serious injury. “Meryl Streep’s foot got caught in her cape, and we watched her slowly topple headfirst toward the concrete floor,” Blunt said.

With quick reflexes and unwavering courage, Emily Blunt, who was pregnant at the time, became the unlikely hero of this real-life drama. Despite the presence of the film's director, Rob Marshall, and co-star James Corden, who were unable to react in time, Blunt stepped in decisively to prevent Streep's potential fall.

Blunt's actions not only saved the day but also potentially saved Streep from serious harm. Her willingness to spring into action, even during pregnancy, demonstrated both her dedication to her craft and her deep concern for her co-star's safety.

Streep's gratitude and a playful suggestion

Meryl Streep, known for her remarkable talent and grace, responded to Blunt's heroic act in a characteristically charming manner. She graciously acknowledged Blunt's quick thinking and her role as a guardian angel. Blunt, with her trademark wit, playfully suggested that the tables should turn in their on-screen personas, proposing that she could play the Queen of Versailles while Streep becomes her humble dressmaker.

This heart-warming tale not only showcases the genuine camaraderie between Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep but also reminds us that even in the glitzy world of Hollywood, real-life heroism can emerge in the unlikeliest of moments. Emily Blunt's courageous act is a testament to the bonds formed on film sets and the deep respect actors have for each other, transcending their on-screen personas.