Station 19 Finale: Here's How Each Character Bids Farewell

This article has spoilers for the Station 19 series finale.

After seven seasons, Station 19 has ended. The firefighting show, a spinoff of network mainstay Grey’s Anatomy, aired its series finale on Thursday, May 30, And, fans got the last chance to say goodbye to the ABC drama. Moments after last week's cliffhanger, the finale episode began with Maya (Danielle Savre) engulfed in flames and Theo (Carlos Miranda) being taken to the hospital after being crushed by a falling tree branch. Let’s explore what happens to each character at the end.

Andy

Andy followed in her late father's footsteps and became captain earlier this season. But as the season finale approached closer, a cloud of sadness overshadowed her. When she initially joined the team as a bright-eyed rookie fireman, a lot had changed among them. Andy collapsed due to an unexpected turn of circumstances after narrowly escaping the worst wildfires. She imagined herself in intensive care, reliving a moment from the pilot episode, kissing her ex-boyfriend Jack, and finding an engagement ring. She later ran into an older Jack, and the two of them kissed passionately once more. Upon regaining consciousness, she found her team gathered by her bedside. "I'd be the hero 10 times over if it meant being here with all of you," she told them.

Jack

Although Jack was an important part of the station, he sustained a traumatic brain injury at the beginning of the season, making it too risky for him to carry on with his duties. He has been now pursuing a profession as a 911 operator and continues to volunteer at the Station 19 free clinic. Despite his injuries, Jack's clinic—which he founded in Dean's honor and name—remains an important part of his life.

In the last episode, Jack is seen collaborating with the other members of the Station 19 team and supporting Andy as she recovers.

Ben

Ben's road to recovery was a bumpy one. A past injury left him unable to fully regain his strength, forcing him to spend most of his time at Grey Sloan Memorial in a supporting role within the aid car. However, during a particularly busy episode on May 23rd, Ben found himself unexpectedly thrust back into the heart of the action. Stationed in the paramedic tent, he noticed a shortage of doctors and stepped up to perform a critical emergency procedure.

The final moment of the show showed Ben at a turning point in his life. He told his colleague Andy Herrera that he had made the decision to go back to surgical residency and eventually earn a medical degree. To which Andy replies, "You'll always be a part of 19." In a vision of the future, he sees himself and his wife Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) supporting their kids from the stands as they graduate from college.

Vic and Theo

Even though Vic and Theo split up earlier in the season, there was a ray of hope for a reconciliation in the May 23 episode. Travis got trapped by a falling tree branch after Theo pushed him aside. Vic hurried to Theo's side as Ben performed fieldwork in medicine. Theo was evacuated to Grey's hospital at the end of the episode.

