Station 19 Showrunners Open Up About Emotional Season Finale; Say 'We Started With The Last Moments'

Station 19, the spinoff of the hit Grey’s Anatomy series, quickly became a fan favorite. The series, with its compelling storyline, always kept the audience eager for its following events. This ABC series has wrapped up after reigning on television for seven seasons.

The showrunners for Station 19, Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige gave an interview to People discussing the series finale that surely took the audience into a whirlwind of emotions. Read ahead to know more.

Station 19’s showrunners speak about wrapping up the series finale

When Clack and Paige were asked about where they started with the finale when they learned about wrapping up their series, Clack said, “I think we started with the last moment: What did we want to see? What do we want from these characters? Then we worked backward from there.”

The publication further questioned the showrunners if those answers were easy for them. Clack revealed that they knew they were going to make Andy (played by Jaina Lee Ortiz) Chief but were not sure how they were going to execute it.

Paige added after planning and discussing an opportunity, they started to think about what imprint the show wanted to leave on its audiences. He continued, "What is it we want to be the thing that stays in the air after all is said and done?"

Paige said that Andy’s last speech was what they wanted to go ahead with. The showrunner added that just because they have ended the show does not mean the “values, the themes, the principles,” they have “espoused” for the series' seven seasons have to end.

Paige further said, “ You get to carry that into action in your communities. If you love this show, honor us by carrying it forward.”

The series runners speak about an intense scene in the finale

The outlet asked the creators of the show about what they thought was the scene in the finale which had “everyone falling apart.” Clack answered that it was the under-the-table scene. Paige added, “Yeah, that was the last scene for most of the cast.”

Clack revealed to the publication about the small celebration they had because most of the cast had wrapped at that moment.

Paige continued that they had wrapped almost everyone in the cast but Andy as she had to get “aged” for the last shot of the series. He added that when everyone laughed, cried, and conversed, Jaina went in to get her ready with her hair and makeup.

When Jaina was back, she shot the last moment, everyone came together around the monitors. Station 19 aired its last episode titled One Last Time on May 30. The series can be streamed on Hulu.

