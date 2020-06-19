Stay Gold: Jimin and Jungkook's harmonisation is a winner as BTS' latest single will calm your troubled minds

The lead single of BTS' fourth Japanese album, Stay Gold, is finally out and the vocal line (Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook) absolutely kills it, as expected. It's Jimin and Jungkook's harmonisation, in particular, that will leave you speechless in the best of ways.

"In a world where you feel cold, stay gold," croons Jungkook, in the beginning two lines of Stay Gold, which is the lead single from BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey. For the unversed, after the rousing success of Map of the Soul: 7, which released on February 21, 2020, BTS announced the Japanese version of the album, which would include 13 tracks. Out of the 13 songs, four of them will be original singles including Stay Gold.

As an early treat for ARMY, Stay Gold was released earlier today, i.e. June 19, 2020, and after listening to the song close to 10 times already, we can guarantee the song as a staple in your playlist. The hopeful lyrics with the calmness, i.e. the talented vocal line of BTS (Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook), you're transported to your inner dreamland. It's inspirational in today's troubling times and that's what makes Stay Gold such a relevant, terrific track. Moreover, ARMY couldn't get over ChimChim and Kookie's gorgeous harmonisation towards the end of the song while Jin and TaeTae were termed 'angels' for their mesmerising vocals.

But, the rap line of BTS (RM, Suga, J-Hope) is not far behind as their verses had a sing-song element to it. ARMY is always eager to hear the vocal side of the rap line and Stay Gold is a primary example of why.

Listen to Stay Gold from BTS Japan Official's tweet below:

What did you think of BTS' Stay Gold? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Fans surely were confused, however, as to why there was no music video accompanying Stay Gold. However, Stay Gold MV will be shown for the first time in Japan on the TBS' CDTV Live! Live!, a four-hour special broadcast on June 22, 2020.

Moreover, Stay Gold will feature in the upcoming Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth: DNA Forensic Investigation OST.

Meanwhile, Map of the Soul: The Journey, which releases on July 15, 2020, will also include INTRO: Calling and OUTRO: The Journey along with Your Eyes Tell, which is a ballad composed by Jungkook.

Credits :Twitter

