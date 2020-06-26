Stay Gold MV: BTS' magical journey to find happiness shown beautifully; members' ethereal visuals bless ARMY

For the ones anxiously waiting for Stay Gold MV, BTS has finally blessed us with one stunning music video that will take you on their magical journey of finding happiness. Watch the mesmerising Stay Gold MV below.

"Uncorrupted. Those eyes are like diamonds. More beautiful than any other gem. Repeatedly mesmerised by you, can't take my eyes off of you no more," raps Bangtan leader RM at the beginning of their Japanese single, Stay Gold, and we have to agree! We can't take our eyes off of the handsome AF members in the music video for the lead single from their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey. What feels like the real-life version of We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal's animated MV, we see the boys embark on a journey to find happiness.

The starting of Stay Gold MV is more on the darker tones to showcase their inner struggles while the lyrics have an uplifting metaphor for a happier ending. We see each member shine in the darkness and approach towards the light in their own unique way. Then, we're shown an elated bunch of boys who find smiles and laughter with each other as RM watches television with a cute golden retriever by his side while Jimin and V enjoy a game of Jenga. Moreover, J-Hope and Jungkook goof around with a sprinkler while Jin and Suga pass their time reading and listening to music.

Moreover, towards the end of Stay Gold MV, we witness the members enter purple paradise which hints at how they found peace not only through each other but with the help of ARMY as well. At no moment, during the four-minute and 15 seconds music video, do we take our eyes off of the ethereal beauty, i.e. BTS.

Watch BTS' Stay Gold MV below:

What did you think of BTS' Stay Gold MV? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Map of the Soul: The Journey releases on July 15, 2020. The upcoming album will be featuring a ballad titled Your Eyes Tell, which has been composed by Jungook.

What we absolutely adored about Stay Gold MV was how a purple backdrop was used to signify ARMY and BTS' appreciation for the fandom who stand by them through hell and high water. The synergy between the idols and their fans is definitely something that one needs to be a part of to understand. Hence, Stay Gold MV will hit ARMY differently than a non-BTS fan.

In a letter to ARMY, through Fancafe, Jimin had endearingly penned his thoughts of how BTS loves ARMY wholeheartedly. "We also trust that we were able to be at least a little bit of help, comfort, strength for you. But, for this moment at the very least, I want to give thanks to you one-sidedly. Thank you, for have been together with us through these times. We do not know up to what point we can progress in the future. But we will try to continue forward without pause. I will not forget that our team is able to exist because you are with us. I will always treasure the knowledge that the audience named ARMY is waiting in front of us, and the thankful heart I have towards ARMY. I will be thankful to all my members. I miss you every single day. I love you," ChimChim had written.

Meanwhile, BTS is hard at work for their next album, which will definitely be their most personal yet as the members, each, have a key responsibility in the making of the album. For example, Jimin is the Project Manager of the untitled album and has been updating fans on the progress from time to time. For now, each member has taken part in composing songs that have been pitched to the management. Depending on the theme of the album, the songs have been filtered through and chosen. Moreover, BTS may have already started recording for the songs, which will be a part of the album.

During an OT7 YouTube Live session, Jin had accidentally spoiler to ARMY that the album could be looking at an October 2020 release, which is sooner than we thought it would be. For now, we have Map of the Soul: The Journey to look forward to, which will definitely leave ARMY hooked, line and sinker. As we know, that's what BTS does best!

Credits :YouTube

