Stay Gold or Your Eyes Tell: Which is your favourite song from BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey? VOTE

Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey has finally released and ARMY is going gaga over BTS' fourth Japanese album. Between Stay Gold and Your Eyes Tell, vote for and comment on your favourite song from the album.

The day has come for ARMY to fall deeply in love with BTS all over again as the septet finally dropped Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey. While we're getting some amazing Japanese versions of their tracks from Map of the Soul: 7, ARMY were extremely excited over Stay Gold (lead single) and Your Eyes Tell (Jungkook's self-composed ballad). When it comes to Stay Gold, the song was released last month along with a mesmerising music video that left the fandom in a mess of emotions.

In what felt like a real-life version of We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal's animated MV, Stay Gold MV did extreme justice to the meaning behind the song which spoke about their struggles as well as their triumphant journey to finding light at the end of darkness. Moreover, BTS made sure to give due credit to ARMY for helping them find paradise just as much as they have relied on each other. Before Your Eyes Tell dropped, Stay Gold had reached #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 84 countries making it the Japanese song by a Korean act with the most #1's on iTunes.

On the other hand, Your Eyes Tell was eagerly awaited as it was produced by Kookie and was also chosen as an upcoming Japanese film OST of the same name. Moreover, Your Eyes Tell surpassed Stay Gold's iTunes record by becoming the Japanese song by a Korean act with the most #1's on iTunes (85 countries).

This begs the question; Which is your favourite song from Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×