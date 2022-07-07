Stay With Me: Calvin Harris announces collab with Halsey, Justin Timberlake & Pharell on his new song

It's the collab of the year. On Wednesday, Calvin Harris took to Twitter and announced that he will be collaborating with musical giants Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell. The three sensational acts are set to feature in Harris' forthcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 as part of the album’s third single Stay With Me. According to Harris' announcement, the song is ready to launch next Friday, i.e. July 15.

Although this song is attracting the bulk of the attention on the internet with big names part of it, Harris also announced the slew of other artists that are set to feature on his upcoming album including Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi LeRay, Busta Rhymes, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith, and Snoop Dogg, per Billboard. As for Halsey, Timberlake and Pharrel, it is the first time ever that these superstars will share a stage together. Fans are beyond excited about the collab.

Meanwhile, Stay With Me comes after the first two singles in the album which also has huge features on it. New Money featuring 21 Savage came out on July 1 while Potion with Dua Lipa was dropped at the end of May. The full album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will be out on August 5. Mimicking Harris' last album with its array of celebs featured on the tracks. The talented producer came out with his first album in 2017 and got a load of famous people on his tracklist including Katy Perry, Migos, Frank Ocean, Young Thug, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell and more.

