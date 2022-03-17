Stephanie Beatriz reveals she was in labour during recording an Encanto song

This might be the most rosa thing Stephanie Beatriz has ever done! The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum in a shocking revelation disclosed in a chat with Variety that she was actually enduring labour pains during the recording of one of her biggest Encanto hits. Beatriz recently lent her voice to the acclaimed Disney blockbuster musical Encanto which came out on November 26, 2021.

During the interview, via ET, Beatriz who is famous for portraying the stern but secretly soft cop Rosa in NBC's sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine revealed that while recording the song Waiting on a Miracle for the film she was in labour. Beatriz recalled, "I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out," as she shared how close she was to being incapable of singing the song entirely. She then added, "I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like, 'Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!'"

Following the recording day, Beatriz's cute little Rosaline was born. Even though the date of Rosaline's birth has been under wraps, it is known that she was born in August. In another interview with Variety, the director of the movie Byron Howard explained that the crew was aware that Beatriz's due date was coming along soon enough but no one caught a hint on the day she gave her exceptional performance for the emotional and powerful song. Howard confessed, "We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby. But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready."

ALSO READ Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale: Fans hail the last episode as 'the best': It was the perfect goodbye