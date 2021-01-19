Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant’s son Harry Brant confirmed dead at 24; Grieving parents blame drug overdose

Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant’s son and major New York socialite Harry Brant recently died at the age of 24 after suffering from a drug overdose.

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour and polo-playing billionaire Peter Brant’s son Harry Brant was recently confirmed dead by his family due to an accidental drug overdose, he was just 24. His parents told The Post that the fashionista and socialite was found dead on Sunday, just a few days before he was scheduled to enter rehab. “It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication,” read the statement from Stephanie and Peter Brant.

The grieving parents also added that their hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab. Seymour and Brant also said that they will forever be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short by this devastating disease. “We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy,” they added. “He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done,” they said.

For those unversed, Harry and his brother Peter Jr were often described as the male version of wealthy celebrity sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton, and they were known fixtures at New York City’s hottest parties, being front-row attendees of top international fashion shows and being fashionistas everywhere they went.

