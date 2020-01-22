Stephen Amell, ‘Arrow’ star goes through a panic attack

"Arrow" star Stephen Amell suffered a panic attack while recording a podcast in which he was discussing the end of his hit television series.

Amell was a guest on a podcast hosted by Michael Rosenbaum, popular as Lex Luthor on the show "Smallville", reports dailymail.co.uk.

Amell tweeted about the two-part episode, writing: "I did Rosey's podcast after 'Arrow' ended. We had to cut it short because I had a full on panic attack. It wasn't pretty. I came back a few weeks ago to chat about it. I was in a really bad spot and I'm happy to report that I'm doing much better. Listen please."



During the first part of their interview, the actors discussed the responsibilities associated with headlining a superhero series.

When Rosenbaum asked Amell when it was the last time he cried, the actor said: "I've cried twice today. I've really really been struggling with the end of the show (which wrapped on November 15, 2019). I'm mentally exhausted."

"My wife forced me to go to the doctor's today because she was worried that something was actually wrong with me," said Amell, who took up the title role in 2012.

He said he's "gone down a couple times over the past few weeks", referring to moments when he "can't even get myself off the ground", and opened up about what ending the "Arrow" series has meant for him.

"I'm in a state of mourning, and it's really tough," Amell admitted, mentioning that his lengthy stint on "Arrow" had become such a huge part of his life, it had gotten in the way of other responsibilities. "I want to be a dad, I want to be a husband. I just need a break," he added.

Later in the podcast, Rosenbaum asked if Amell was planning to see someone to get help, Amell then asked: "Is it hot in here, or am I sweating?"

Soon, he got up and left the recording session unannounced, saying, "honestly, I think I might be sick. I have to go, I need fresh air."

A few weeks later, Amell was back to finish the interview, and was ready to be transparent about his mental health.

