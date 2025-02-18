Stephen Amell Reveals How ‘Dialogue-Rich Scenes’ For Suits LA Tired Him Out Ahead of Premiere

Stephen Amell has been on a lot of shows. From being the spinning instructor on Showtime’s Queer as Folk to playing the character of a vigilante, he has come a long way now being the face of the Suits franchise.

Recalling his time and comparing how his other roles have been a bit different from the current one he is doing, the actor spilled the beans about his latest character, Ted Black.

Today, when he is a part of the Suits L.A. series, Amell mentioned that his responsibility is not only to represent himself but also to be a part of a team, as a lot of people are counting on him, said the star from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Talking about his role as Ted Black, Stephen Amell added, “Behind closed doors, he’s a scared little boy, and nobody—I mean nobody—knows it,” while talking to Variety.

He then went on to compare how his current character is different from the previous ones he had played on screen, adding that these days the only muscle in his body that hurts is his brain.

“You wouldn’t think that you’d be as tired from five heavy, dialogue-rich scenes as you would from a day of stunts, but you are,” the Arrow actor stated.

While the original entry of Suits successfully found a balance between drama and comedic elements, the character of Stephen Amell will have a great time experimenting, as the actor will have to be slick, attractive, and deliver crisp dialogues. This surely is creating challenges that Amell will have to grow up on.

Suits L.A. comes from the creator Aaron Korsh, who is simply pushing the Suits universe ahead. The cast of Suits L.A. includes Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, as well as Brayn Greenberg.

Suits L.A. will premiere on February 23, 2025. The series will air on NBC.