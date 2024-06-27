Stephen Baldwin Says Sean Penn Told Him To 'Hate' Michael J. Fox On Movie Set; Here's Why

American actor and film producer Stephen Baldwin says Sean Penn was very serious about his work while filming Casualties of War.

In a recent episode of the One Bad Movie podcast with Jamie Kennedy, the 58-year-old Baldwin said Sean Penn was one of his favorite actors when he joined the 1989 war drama, which was his biggest movie at the time.

Sean Penn told Baldwin that we can't be friends with Michael J. Fox on set

Fled actor Stephen Baldwin was originally cast in Casualties of War alongside Sean Penn and Michael J. Fox. Since their characters didn't get along with Fox's character, Baldwin said Penn insisted they couldn't be friends with Fox and needed to act as if they hated him.

Reports for Penn and Fox did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment. However, Baldwin told Kennedy that he didn't follow Penn's advice. Despite being told not to talk to Fox, Baldwin approached him and complimented his work on Family Ties.

Baldwin, who was fired from the film by director Brian De Palma, recalled the difficult experience. During a rehearsal, Baldwin asked to stop filming because Penn was mumbling his lines. Penn walked away, and De Palma told Baldwin, "You don't cut my camera."

De Palma screamed at Baldwin for questioning Sean Penn on set

The Beast movie star Stephen Baldwin apologized to the director and questioned Penn's role, leading to a heated confrontation with De Palma.

After shooting for about a week, Baldwin was called into producer Art Linson's office. Linson informed him they were letting him go and sending him home on a plane that evening.

After expressing gratitude to Linson, now 82, and agreeing to pack up and leave, Baldwin claimed that Linson informed him, "Everything in your room has already been packed." No one has responded to questions asked by the popular PEOPLE magazine on this incident.

