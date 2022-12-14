Stephen Boss, former DJ of Ellen DeGeneres Show passes away: His life journey in 10 points

American television celebrity and former DJ of the popular talk show ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Stephen “tWitch” Boss, passed away on Wednesday. Confirming the development, Boss's wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a statement to People: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children," said Allison Boss. About Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and his remarkable journey 1. Stephen Boss and his journey on the show ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Stephen, who was a resident of Alabama, USA was fond of dancing right from his childhood days. He took part on the fourth season of Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008, and finished bagged the second position.

2. Stephen Boss first caught a glimpse of Ellen DeGeneres in 2010 American comedian Ellen DeGeneres is a big name is the USA who earned fame with her chat show ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’. On this show, Stephen first marked his appearance in 2010 for a dance performance. As time flew, Boss, as reported by USA Today, “was invited on Ellen’s show in 2013 as a guest DJ before becoming a show staple the following year.” The last and final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired May 26, 2022. 3. Stephen wept into tears on the final episode of Ellen in 2022 It is said that saying goodbyes is not so easy. On the final episode of Ellen, both Stephen and host Ellen looked drenched in tears. Bidding farewell to the show, Stephen expressed gratitude and said, “This atmosphere is a family.”

4. Stephen Boss and his challenges of facing stardom Boss, in a conversation with USA Today in 2014, had expressed that his biggest challenge while chasing stardom was "keeping the resilience of a dream alive. It takes years and years and years. JLo is our poster child. That's how you do it. She was a Fly Girl back in the '90s. You can get a great gig, but you have to continue to work. That's the way to do it." 5. Stephen Boss and his life with wife Allison Holker Boss A few days ago, Stephen and Allison happily clocked nine years of marriage. Holker, 34, had taken to Instagram to share about her blissful life with Stephen. The couple met on the all-star season of 'So You Think You Can Dance’ and since then share a great bond with each other.

6. Was the workplace at ‘Ellen’s show toxic? Stephen had this to say Long ago, some news reports suggested that the working environment at Ellen’s show is toxic. Reacting to these reports, Stephen had told US Weekly, “the show had some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly.” 7. Stephen and his Father’s Day Episode in Ellen Stephen shared a close bond with his child Maddox. In 2021, Stephen shared how he feels about being a father in Ellen’s Father’s Day Special Episode. He said, “My favorite job is being a dad, even though the hours aren’t great and the pay is pretty lousy,” Boss funnily remarked. “Nah, I’m kidding. You get paid in love and Cheetos dust and crumbs that they leave in the furniture. So that’s good,” Boss said and later delivered a cute dance performance with his son. For the unaware, Stephen has three children —-Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.