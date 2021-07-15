Stephen Colbert apologises for walking in on Mindy Kaling while changing; Jokes ‘I don't usually do this’

Stephen Colbert recently issued an apology to Mindy Kaling for walking in on her while she was changing before appearing on Colbert’s The Late Show.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert recently issued an apology to Mindy Kaling for something that happened between him and Kaling before she appeared as a guest. If you didn’t know, Mindy visited The Late Show this week to promote the second season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever. Toward the end of their conversation, Stephen abruptly changed the topic to address a moment from earlier in the day that he wished he could take back. "Now I'd also like to apologize for earlier," he somewhat mysteriously told his guest. This led the 42-year-old alum of The Mindy Project to reply, "OK, I didn't know if you were going to bring it up, and I felt bad bringing this up."

Mindy cleared the air about the duo’s conversation to the audience as she explained: "I was backstage getting changed, and I was just in a pair of pants and my bra." Stephen then continued with, "And I don't usually do this—I usually wait till the guests are in the wings—but I thought I would just go, 'Hey, have a great show!' So I popped the door open. I knocked, but I did that knock-and-pop."

Mindy pointed out that she didn't "have any clothes on," but that her mind immediately went to an unexpected place. "And I just thought the whole time like, 'I wish I had worn a sexier bra.' Because I was like, 'He works hard,'" she quipped, leading to laughter from the crowd. The mom of two, who welcomed son Spencer in September, then explained, "I have a 10-month-old. It was like a gray bra, just sad."

The 57-year-old host then assured his guest he "didn't see a thing," leading Mindy to graciously say, "And then I was thinking, whose fault is it, though? Is it the person who doesn't lock—I should have locked the door." Later on in the chat, the duo laughed the incident off!

