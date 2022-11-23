Stephen Colbert calls FIFA the most ‘corrupted organisation’ in world history; Read details

Stephen Colbert , the renowned American comedian and the host of The Late Show, has been garnering attention with his takes on various topics in the show. Recently, the host opened up about the FIFA world cup held in Qatar, in one of the episodes of The Late Show. While speaking about FIFA, Stephen Colbert made some interesting comments which are now making headlines. He went on to call FIFA the most 'corrupted organisation' in the history of the world.

The comedian-turned-host, who discussed the FIFA's decision to conduct the world cup in Qatar on The Late Show, said: "A choice made by Fifa, which is, and I don’t want to overstate this, the most corrupt organization in the history of the world." Stephen Colbert's comments have offended some of his viewers, while the others agreed to them. "I’m sorry, I don’t care who hears me – I’m going to stand up here on national television and say that about Fifa every night unless it turns out that Fifa is a sponsor," added Colbert.

The Late Show host on why Qatar is a bad choice

In The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert also elaborated on why Qatar was a bad choice for conducting a massive event like the FIFA world cup. He pointed out that Qatar is an extremely hot country, which has weather condition that is not suitable for such a massive sports event. Recently, the US justice department alleged that FIFA chose Qatar as the venue for the world cup, following massive bribery. The country is also massively criticized for its stands against various communities like LGBTQ+. Even though FIFA tried to conceal it by 'welcoming' everyone to the world cup, the controversies are still doing rounds.

The country has banned viewers from public displays of affection, and appearing shirtless during matches in public places. Pointing at this, Stephen Colbert commented: "No problem, I can’t imagine anyone at a soccer game would ever go shirtless."

