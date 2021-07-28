Stephen Dorff apologizes to Scarlett Johansson after calling Black Widow a ‘garbage’ film

Actor Stephen Dorff recently clarified some of his earlier comments about Scarlett Johansson and Black Widow. If you didn’t know, earlier this month, the 47-year-old actor was quizzed on how he chooses film roles and told the Independent, “I still hunt out the good sh*t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!”

Now, in a quick chat with TMZ the actor cleared the air about his comments and explained what they meant. “Oh, I love Scarlett, I think that was taken a little bit out of context, but she’s a great actress,” he said.

He added that he’s “not a fan” of movies like Black Widow, but said, “I love Scarlett, though. I heard she’s gonna be a mom, so I wish her the best, and she’s an old friend of mine so I felt bad about that comment.” Stephen also revealed that he hasn’t seen Black Widow yet. “I don’t really go to those movies,” he explained. “I liked Iron Man, I like when they go a little darker, I love the Joker, I’m looking forward to the new Batman, Matt Reeves’ film,” he said.

“I think that guy in England got me in a moment where I was just s–t talking a little bit and I felt a little bad by it,” he said. Adding: “It happens sometimes.” When asked about whether he’d heard from Scarlett after his comments, he said, “I have, and I sent her a little note. I’m sure she’s been in a situation similar.”

