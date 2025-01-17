Stephen King Suggests This Year’s Oscars Should Be Canceled Amid LA Wildfire: ‘Not Voting In…’

As many are still struggling with the destruction caused by the recent Southern California wildfires, the highly acclaimed author expressed himself on social media.

“Not voting in the Oscars this year. IMHO they should cancel them. No glitz with Los Angeles on fire,” Stephen King wrote on Bluesky.

This comes following the 97th Academy Awards delaying their nominations and also extending the voting announcement. As per Deadline, the Oscar nominations will be revealed on January 23. The Academy delayed the nomination once before moving it from January 17 to January 19, 2025.

At present, more than 100,000 people have been impacted by the wildfire, with at least 25 who succumbed to the Southern California wildfires.

Previously, Jean Smart urged networks broadcasting the awards shows to think about and consider donating the revenue they had garnered following the telecast to victims of the fires and to the firefighters.

Moreover, it is crucial to know that big Hollywood names such as Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Billy Crystal, and more have lost their properties in the ongoing and raging wildfire.

For those who do not know, the wildfire broke out in the Pacific Palisades, Eaton Canyon, Malibu, the Hollywood Hills, and other areas around Los Angeles County. This came following a heavy and destructive windstorm that had ravaged last week.

Meanwhile, the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, had extended his Los Angeles trip just last week. The president will be visiting first responders and those who were affected by the recent calamity.

He declared fires to be a major disaster that the country is facing at present and also directed the federal government to cover 100% of the costs for disaster assistance.

