Stephen Smith-Rihanna Controversy explained: What was the drama about?

The Stephen Smith and Rihanna controversy from January 2023 has been trending recently and we're here to inform you what all the drama was about. Read on to find out what happened between the 55-year-old host and the 35-year-old singer.

The Stephen Smith-Rihanna controversy

Back in January 2023, when Smith appeared on Sherri Shepherd's talk show, he was asked if he was excited about Rihanna's halftime performance at the Super Bowl. "Are you excited for this halftime show?" Shepherd asked to which Smith replied, "I don't want to say I'm not excited. She's fantastic, that's not where I'm going with this." He added, "Ladies and gentlemen, she's a lot of things. She's spectacular."

This is when he said something that riled up Rihanna fans leading to a lot of Internet drama. "There's one thing she's not. She ain't Beyoncé," he said mentioning the 42-year-old music legend who performed at the Super Bowl a few years ago. After a lot of hooting from the live audience, he continued, "The only reason I brought up Beyonce is because Beyonce recently performed at the Super Bowl. And without Bruno Mars and Coldplay."

Shepherd then said, "Beyonce performed but she's had her time, now it's Rihanna. Rihanna's coming back. She's got that extra oomph of motherhood." Smith replied, "I like television. I like a lot of talent out there. There's some spectacular females in television I just want to say that. Everybody ain't sharing. That's not throwing shade on them, that's appreciating their greatness but understanding there's levels you know."

He proceeded to add, "Rihanna's music is fantastic. She's great. She's a sister, I love her dearly. I listen to her music. I'm gonna support her until the cows come home. I'm just telling you, for me, there's Beyoncé and there's everybody else." Shepherd then said, "You gotta give Rihanna a chance because I really think Rihanna's gonna surprise you Stephen. We'll leave it at that." The sports journalist and television personality concluded, "She's gonna be good. She can't be bad. She's too great not to be good, I'm just saying Beyonce." he added.

After the public backlash, Smith posted an apology video on his Twitter with the caption, "Apologies to Rihanna for my words, gotta be more careful!" In the video, he said, "I'm gonna own it because I get paid to speak for a living, so I need to be more careful." The host added, "For Rihanna to know, you're a superstar. You're sensational, you're spectacular. You're no joke and you're a worthy person to be doing the Super Bowl halftime show."