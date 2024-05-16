'Steps Were Taken...': Paramount Studio Responds As Charlyne Yi Claims They Were Assaulted On Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Set

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical abuse

In the recent news, Charlyne Yi, an actor involved in the Taika Waititi series Time Bandits had made allegations against a co-actor of assault and abuse. Following the surfaced claims on the internet, Paramount Television Studios have now come ahead, expressing their response in this case.

Paramount TV Studios’ response

Time Bandits is an upcoming Apple TV+ series, that is being produced by the acclaimed Paramount Television Studios.

However, the whole series along with the studios were recently dragged in the headlines, as one of its actors made claims of abuse. Charlyne Yi, who plays the role of a character named Judy, made several allegations on social media.

Following this upsurge controversy that affected the reputation of the studio as well as the series, Time Bandits, Paramount TV Studios came ahead explaining their end.

A spokesperson from the said studios issued a statement to Variety saying, “The safety of our cast and crew is very important to us, and we take all concerns that are raised to us very seriously.”

The spokesperson’s statement further mentioned that Paramount Television Studios had “conducted a full investigation” as soon as they received a complaint. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

It further went on to read that after the investigation into the allegations made by Yi, the status is being kept as “confidential,” and that the studios cannot comment on it. However, the statement also read, “additional steps were taken to address concerns.”

What did Charlyne Yi allege?

As per an Instagram post by Charlyne Yi, they had been “physically assaulted multiple times by another actor, as well as psychologically abused.” The allegations by Yi even stated that they were “coerced to quit” the TV series while also being denied of workers compensation.

The social media post that had been put up by Yi on May 7 read: “Instead of asking ‘why did it take them so long to speak up’ why not ask ‘what institutions and circumstances make it unsafe to?'”

In the post, Yi even alleged a back injury and PTSD, while also making allegations of not being safe, and not being “supported or protected.”

Yi went on to add more allegations in pointers, within their Instagram post explaining that they were “gaslit by coworkers, producers, and HR,” with the HR even asking them to “leave with ‘integrity'”

Advertisement

Within the pointed-out allegations mentioned on the black-colored background, Yi added that they were “told to feed” their “abusers’ ego” and “to submit to (their) abuser so he wouldn’t physically assault (them) more.”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.