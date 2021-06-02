Sterling K Brown on possibility of MCU return with Black Panther 2: If there’s a way, I would be honoured

This Is Us star Sterling K Brown reacted to a fan campaign on social media asking for his MCU return.

After essaying the role of Prince N'Jobu, brother of King T'Chaka in Black Panther, actor Sterling K Brown reveals he would be more than happy to make an MCU return if asked. The This Is Us star recently took to Twitter to share a fan campaign link that asked for the actor's return to the franchise and reacted to the same with a positive response.

Reacting to the fan campaign link, Brown replied saying, "If there's a way, I would be honored #WakandaForever." The second installment of Black Panther titled, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was announced recently and netizens recently suggested that it would be great to see the This Is Us star make a Marvel comeback in the same.

Although, Brown's return seems impossible given that his character met with an ill fate in Black Panther. For the unreversed, N'Jobu helped Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) smuggle vibranium out of Wakanda in the hope that it reaches the oppressed people across the world. Though the character was killed by T'Chaka in a flashback sequence.

Considering the success and adulation that Black Panther received, it is no surprise that Sterling K Brown is more than willing to return to the franchise in whatever way possible.

Recently, actor Martin Freeman opened up about the upcoming sequel which unfortunately will be missing Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away last year. Freeman expressed his excitement on returning to MCU and also stated that the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a "very good" script. The film has been announced for a July 2022 release.

ALSO READ: Martin Freeman PRAISES Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's 'very good' script; Shares update on the filming date

Share your comment ×