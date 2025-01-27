Sterling K Brown Reveals His Shock Over Paradise Twist: 'I Thought I Was Just Looking At...'

Sterling K. Brown is back on screen, reuniting with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman for Paradise, Hulu’s new political thriller.

In the show's debut episode, which premiered on Sunday, January 26, Brown plays Xavier Collins, a secret service agent and single father, who is thrust into the middle of a shocking murder investigation. Despite his long-time collaboration with Fogelman, Brown was still taken aback by the twist in the pilot episode.

In Paradise, Brown’s character, Xavier Collins, is the leading suspect in the murder of President Cal Bradford, played by James Marsden. The premiere follows Xavier as he discovers the president’s lifeless body and begins investigating the murder on his own.

However, the plot thickens as Xavier learns that he and others are trapped in a highly controlled underground bunker. The twist adds new layers to the mystery: who killed the president, and why are they in the bunker?

Though Brown had worked with Fogelman before, he still found himself shocked by the twist in Paradise. Reflecting on his reaction, Brown told People, "I said, 'You son of a gun. You did it again.'"

He stated that he expected a straightforward political thriller, only to find himself immersed in a completely different scenario. "I thought I was just looking at a political thriller and I'm trying to figure out who killed the president. And that was enough. I was totally satisfied."

The twist left him surprised, saying, "I find out that this whole thing is taking place in this bunker that sunshine is not sunshine, that ducks aren't mother-effing ducks."

Brown is not only excited for the twist but also about reuniting with Fogelman, a long-time collaborator. He worked with Fogelman on This Is Us from 2016 to 2022, and now, he’s back in a familiar yet new setting.

Brown shared that Fogelman wrote the role of Xavier with him in mind. "I've read 106 of his scripts up until I read the pilot, and then that was 107," Brown said. "It was just as flipping good as the 106 that I worked with him on This Is Us."

