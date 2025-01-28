Sterling K Brown Reveals How He and Paradise Co-Star James Marsden Used His Hidden Talent to Pass the Time on Set

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've got a messed up timeline, you've found your guide. Having a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, I come from a core news background. When not covering mind-blowing stories about movies and more, you'll catch me at live concerts or at movie theaters.