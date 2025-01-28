Sterling K Brown Reveals How He and Paradise Co-Star James Marsden Used His Hidden Talent to Pass the Time on Set
Sterling K. Brown recently recalled what fun he had with James Marsden on the set of the political thriller series Paradise.
Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden share a fascinating on-screen dynamic in the series Paradise. However, off-screen, Brown has plenty of fond memories of their time together, particularly when it comes to having fun on set with his co-star.
"We sang all the time," said the American Fiction actor in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Brown went on to praise Marsden, calling him a much better singer than himself.
Highlighting James Marsden's vocal talent, Brown shared, "James can harmonize. I said, 'James, I can just do the melody.' He was like, 'Okay, do the melody.' And then James drops in that sweet, sweet harmony, which makes me sound like a better singer than I actually am."
For those who may not know, Marsden is widely celebrated for his work in musicals like Hairspray, where his incredible voice left audiences in awe. Meanwhile, Brown is also well-known for bringing a singer’s energy and presence to the set.
Speaking to the outlet, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul actor also revealed that he and Marsden often performed covers of R&B songs together. Brown explained that the X-Men: The Last Stand actor had been part of a band during his youth in Oklahoma, adding that his co-star seems to have every song "at his beck and call."
In the show, Sterling K. Brown stars as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent. Meanwhile, Marsden portrays Cal Bradford, a former U.S. President.
This political thriller series unfolds with Marsden’s Cal Bradford found dead in his home, leading to Brown’s Xavier Collins becoming the prime suspect.
Paradise premieres on Hulu on January 28, 2025.
