Sterling K Brown reveals This Is Us ending will be 'incredibly satisfying'; Reacts to character spinoff idea

Sterling K Brown who plays Randall Pearson in This Is Us got candid about the finale season and revealed that the show has been the "greatest experience" he's had.

This Is Us fans were in for heartbreak recently when it was announced that the show will come to an end after season six. With the final season sometime away, actor Sterling K Brown who plays Randall Pearson got candid about the finale season. Speaking to Us Weekly, Sterling said that This Is Us is the "greatest experience" he's had.

When asked if he would love to see a spin-off focused on his character specifically, the actor said, If (creator) Dan Fogelman is a part of it, it’s something that I would absolutely have to consider."

He added that he's looking forward to explore more. “In wrapping my head around it, I also have to say, I’ve wrapped my head around what the opportunities will be post This Is Us. So I’m actually looking forward to exploring what else is out there. I love this character so much and it’s been such an important part of my career, but I also look forward to all the other characters living inside of me having an opportunity to find their way," Brown said.

Elaborating a little about his character, Sterling Brown said that fans will find the end "incredibly satisfying". He added, "The character is somebody who wears their heart on their sleeves and is comfortable discussing their feelings in a way in which I think a lot of men are not. So I’m really happy that I’ve been able to help put that sort of man into the world as accessible and someone who is not to be seen as overly sensitive. Vulnerability is strength. I think Randall sort of exemplifies that," the Black Panther actor said.

