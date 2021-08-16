Steve Carell Birthday: 5 times The Office star and his wife Nancy Carell were red carpet sweethearts

Steve Carell is without a doubt one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. While many may remember him for iconic Michael Scott act in the US version of The Office, Carell's filmography offers several other big projects that had the actor showing off his acting mettle. As Steve turns 59, we take a look at his personal life and celebrate the amazing relationship he shares with his wife Nancy. The couple has been married for over 26 years and when it comes to their red carpet appearances, the duo sure knows how to give serious couple goals.

Nancy always appears to be by Steve's side at all the premiere and award show ceremonies. The couple is known to strike sweet poses on the red carpet and we often see them gazing at each other in the cutest ways while posing for the camera. In this photo from 2016's Academy Awards, both Steve and Nancy can be seen gazing at each other. Taking at Steve and Nancy's public appearance, one can see that the couple's go-to red carpet move is to gaze into each other's eyes. Also, there's no denying that one can see the admiration and love for each other that this duo have for another is evident from their closeness.

Steve and Nancy have been married for over 26 years and share two children, Elisabeth Anne Carell, John Carell. The duo has also worked together professionally in films such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World. She also made an appearance on his popular show, The Office where she played Carol Stills. As we celebrate Carell's birthday, here's a look at his and Nancy's best red carpet moments.

Steve and Nancy's signature red carpet pose

When it comes to the red carpet, Steve and Nancy know how to make a stunning appearance and they are nothing short of couple goals when it comes to flaunting their amazing dynamic while posing in such a love-filled manner.

Steve and Nancy's sharpest fashion outing

We love how chic the Carells look in every red carpet outing but particularly this one steals our heart. At 2008's 80th Annual Academy Awards, Steve and Nancy showed up in their most stunning avatar as the actor looked dapper in a black suit whereas Nancy chose to go for a white gown that absolutely made her glow.

Steve Carell's love-filled gaze at his wife

There's nothing more adorable than seeing someone flaunt their love in the sweetest of ways and one of them includes this love-filled gaze. In this perfect click, Steve adorably gazes at his beautiful wife as though admiring his life partner. When it comes to sharing such click-worthy red carpet moments, Steve and Nancy have no competition.

When Steve and Nancy couldn't take their eyes off each other

Steve and Nancy truly can't get their eyes off each other and we love the warmth and love that most of their public appearances show. The couple certainly doesn't shy away from showing off that they've truly found their soulmates in each other. No wonder they are one of Hollywood's favourite couples.

Getting 'cheeky' on the red carpet

Considering Steve Carell's amazing sense of humour, there's no doubt that he can make his lady love laugh. The duo is often seen sharing light-hearted moments on the red carpet too one of them is also when the couple decide to pose in cutely crazy ways. This pose of Steve and Nancy cheek to cheek click should definitely become a trend. Don't miss Steve's hilarious expression in the photo too.

Well, we certainly think no other Hollywood couple looks this perfect and made for each other. What do you think? Tell us in comments.

ALSO READ: Steve Carell to return alongside Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon to season 2 of The Morning Show