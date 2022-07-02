Steve Carell expects 'joy and fun' as he CONFIRMS reunion with The Office co-star John Krasinski in new film

In a recent chat with ET, Steve Carell confirmed his reunion with his The Office cast member John Krasinski on the upcoming film Imaginary Friends. Back in 2019, it was announced that Krasinski was set to write, direct and star in the film opposite Ryan Reynolds and many other A-listers. With Carell added to the roster, the heat is turning up.

During his interview, via ComicBook, the Despicable Me actor shared his excitement for the project, "Well, I haven't started working on the film with him yet, but I can't wait." He continued to compliment Krasinski, "I'm anticipating just joy and fun. I mean, he's the best, and he's a great director." Carell then joked about giving Krasinski a hard time on set and added, "I'll put him through his paces, you know? I'll make him work for it. I might be one of those pernickety actors that doesn't always agree, or won't come out of my trailer ... You think you hired somebody that is a friend, but you got that wrong!"

Meanwhile, it was also announced that in addition to Carell and Reynolds, Krasinski's film will cast No Time To Die co-writer and Fleabag star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge alongside Fiona Shaw who recently worked with Phoebe on the hit dark comedy series Killing Eve.

As for Carell's recent projects, the actor's recent release Minions: The Rise of Gru just came out on July 1. With the film, Carell is back playing the role of the criminal mastermind after years. His last time voicing Gru was in 2017 for Despicable Me 3.

