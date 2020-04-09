Steve Carell & Friends star Lisa Kudrow's upcoming comedy series Space Force to premiere on May 29

The actor who played Michael Scott in the popular show The Office will essay the head of Space Force, which is the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces.

The Morning Show actor Steve Carell has created the upcoming comedy series called Space Force along with The Office's Greg Daniels. Interestingly, this series brings together Friends star Lisa Kudrow and Steve Carell on screen. The actor who played Michael Scott in the popular show The Office will essay the head of Space Force, which is the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces. The first look of the comedy series was shared by Netflix on its Twitter account. The lead actor's character look is very intriguing and Lisa Kudrow is seen in a very sleek avatar.

The fans of the Morning Show actor are very excited about the series and are looking forward to it. Space Force will premiere on Netflix on May 29. The premiere date of Space Force was announced by Netflix on Twitter along with the first look pictures of its cast. As per the latest update on the Netflix series, Steve Carell essays a character named general Mark Naird, who is appointed to head the newly formed division of the US Armed forces. According to news reports, Steve plays a character who once dreams of running the Air Force, but now is the head of Space Force in Colorado.

FIRST LOOK: Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, and Lisa Kudrow co-star in realSpaceForce, created by Carell & The Office's Greg Daniels. Premiering May 29 pic.twitter.com/2mY85TVvvR — Netflix (netflix) April 8, 2020

The cast of Space Force includes actors like John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and Tawny Newsome. The series will reportedly see how the top boss along with his army of scientists to take Americans to the Moon. Interestingly, news reports suggest that Lisa Kudrow essays Mark Naird's wife Maggie.

