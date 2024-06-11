Steve Carell Had ‘Really Nice First Impression’ Of Taylor Swift When He Met Pop Icon For A Brief Period

Steve Carell recalls his brief meeting with Taylor Swift on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In conversation with the TV host, the IF star remembered having a great first impression of the Anti-Hero singer when he had a brief encounter with the singer in the early days of their career. Carell also admitted to Fallon that he is, too, a part of the Taylor Swift fandom.

The audience erupted with cheers as soon as The Office star claimed to be a Swiftie. Carell shared that he was in awe of Swift’s kindness and caring nature.

Steve Carell recalls his meeting with Taylor Swift

During his interaction with Jimmy Fallon, the 40-year-old Virgin actor recalled that during his TRL days, he met with the Fortnight singer, who was also in her initial days of career. Fallon revealed, “You know, I was doing some research about the things that people may not know about Steve Carell, and I read somewhere that you were a Swiftie, a Taylor Swift fan.”

Following the hoots from the audience after Fallon’s comments, Carell confessed that he met Taylor Swift. The actor shared, “Remember TRL, way, way back. So early on in my career and in hers too, I was obviously much older, but we were both on TRL at the same time.”

The Big Short actor further stated, “I met her sort of in passing, and I thought, ‘Boy is she, she seems special,’ like even back then. Very sweet, very nice. Just had a really nice first impression.”

Carell shared an incident with the TV host where he was humbled by Swift’s kindness and nature. The Hollywood star shared that years after his TRL meeting when the singer gained fame, the Lover Crooner played guitar for some patients in the hospital. “There was no big crew. It was like a really low-key, handheld thing that she sort of just did on the sly.”

Carell shared that that was the moment he thought, “Okay, I’m a fan,' and I am going to root for that person.”

Steve Carell and Jimmy Fallon share a laugh over being a ‘nice human’

After a brief conversation about Carell’s meeting with Taylor Swift, Fallon pointed out to the actor that he is a “really nice human as well.” The actor jokingly responded, "No, no, no. No, not Taylor Swift level.” The host added, “No, but you’re up there. I’ve seen you’re so nice; you’re one of the nicest,” before the duo broke into laughter.

Carell further joked, “It’s an act; come on! Hollywood stuff. It’s what gets you ahead. Just wait until the cameras go off.”

On the work front, Steve Carell last lent his voice to one of the animated characters in IF, directed by John Krasinski.

