Steve Carell to return alongside Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon to season 2 of The Morning Show

Steve Carell will be back as on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show! The 58-year-old actor, who plays Mitch Kessler in the series, will return alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for the official second season.

Deadline reports that the series is set to restart filming on the show on Monday, October 19. Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry will also return for the show. Season 2 of The Morning Show is expected to reflect the pandemic, and production was shut down just as the pandemic hit earlier this year.

Mark opened up to Deadline about the show back in August about the storyline. “I know that they’re also rewriting, which is crazy because that’s what happened in the first season,” he shared. “They had a whole set of scripts [then] and they rewrote everything to include the #MeToo movement, and now we’ve got other, larger, global phenomenon to deal with. I don’t know what they’re doing but I know they’re rewriting.”

