Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie celebrate 16th anniversary; Here's what couple said about successful marriage

Steve Harvey, the well-known comedian and television host, recently celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife Marjorie. The couple took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their joyous milestone, posting videos from what appeared to be a delightful anniversary photoshoot

Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie’s beautiful anniversary celebrations

During their anniversary photoshoot, Marjorie made a stunning entrance wearing an exquisite white silk halter dress, complete with a feathered cape and a daring thigh-high slit.

The picturesque setting of an Italian mansion provided a breathtaking backdrop as she posed alongside her famous husband and shared tender kisses.

Steve complimented the occasion with his own sense of style, donning a gold tweed jacket that added a touch of sophistication to his white ensemble.

Sharing the beautiful moment on Instagram, the Family Feud host captioned his post with a heartfelt message, emphasizing the enduring strength of their relationship.

Marjorie, on the other hand, expressed her love and excitement by captioning her post with a simple yet heartfelt statement.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie’s happy family

Steve Harvey, a father of seven, shares a remarkable relationship with his stunning wife, Marjorie.

Their blended family consists of four children from their previous relationships, and Steve lovingly adopted Marjorie's three children, including Lori Harvey.

Reflecting on their love, Steve expressed in a 2016 interview with PEOPLE that being with Marjorie felt like a rebirth. He acknowledged the mistakes he had made in his life and credited Marjorie with making a significant difference.

In a separate interview, Marjorie opened up about the challenges and importance of blending their backgrounds into a harmonious family unit.

Speaking about navigating the challenges of a blended family, Marjorie offered her insights, highlighting the shared experience of coming from broken backgrounds.

She emphasized their commitment to inclusivity, stating, "In a blended family, everyone starts from a place of brokenness. However, we made sure to convey to our children that everyone is part of the family, with equal access to their parents. We encouraged them not to let past experiences hinder the possibilities of the present and future."

Their commitment to inclusivity and building strong bonds has fostered a loving and supportive environment for their blended family.

