Steve Harvey AVOIDS another mix up with countries at Miss Universe pageant after 2015 and 2019's blunders

It is common knowledge that Steve Harvey has a history of making blunders with country names in the Miss Universe pageant. Previously in 2015 Harvey had announced runner-up Miss Colombia as the winner when Miss Philippines had won the crown, and in 2019, he had accidentally mixed up Miss Malaysia and Miss Philippines.

This time, Harvey was about to make a similar mistake, and almost did, but rectified himself instantly and avoided making it an entire issue! During the announcement of the Miss Universe title, Harvey mistakenly called Miss Paraguay as Miss Portugal as the contestants looked at him with utter confusion. Without wasting any second, he instantly corrected himself. "They wrote Portugal on the damn sign, trying to play me – they’re trying to get me again,” Harvey exclaimed. “But I’m not going for it this year.”

Urging the audience to not "blame" him for the miscue, Harvey said, “Congratulations, Paraguay. They had Portugal on the damn sign. I looked dead at it. Y’all saw it. Don’t try to blame this on me this year," while the other contestants including Miss Paraguay and Miss India laughed at Harvey's tensed expressions while carefully avoiding the blunder!

For those unversed, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe title this year with Miss Paraguay as the first runners-up and Miss South Africa as the second runners-up. The Miss Universe pageant had some interesting moments as the beauty queens were asked several questions and went through several rounds to finally win the grand title. After the win, many notable stars from Bollywood including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Lara Dutta wished Sandhu for her achievement.

ALSO READ: India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years, HERE's the answer that bagged her the title