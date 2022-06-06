Steve Harvey confirms daughter Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's breakup: Pretty sure they'll be fine

Steve Harvey wishes Michael B. Jordan luck after his split from Lori Harvey. Lori's father confirmed reports about his daughter and the Creed star splitting up on The Steve Harvey Morning Show on June 6. When asked how he felt about the relationship ending, Steve quipped, "I feel fine. I'm fine."

Steve further said, as per E! News, "I still gotta go to work...I still gotta take care of my family. I'm team Lori, 1000 percent," he added. "She's my daughter. I love her, I support her." Steve went on to say that having a successful relationship in the limelight is difficult. "He's still a cool guy...from what I know. It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time." However, Lori, 25, and Michael, 35, fueled relationship rumors in late 2020, just before going Instagram official in January 2021.

From then on, the couple seemed inseparable, taking vacations throughout the globe and dedicating homage to each other on social media. Lori, on the other hand, has deleted her Instagram posts with Michael after recently calling it quits. In terms of post-breakup activities, the Black Panther star appeared in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 5 in San Francisco, California.

Previously while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan spoke about his relationship and said he, "finally found what love was" in his relationship with Harvey. The actor further added at the time about going public with his relationship saying, "When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that."

