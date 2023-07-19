Steve Harvey reacts to viral death hoax with comic meme; Netizens can't stop laughing

Steve Harvey is one of the most beloved and celebrated celebrities in Hollywood at the moment. So, imagine the horror people felt when they came across a post declaring the celebrity's death when he's very much alive and healthy. Known for his quick wit and comic timing, Steve Harvey did not let this moment slip and instead reacted to the death hoax with a befitting response.

Steve Harvey reacts to the post declaring him dead

A Facebook post in March claimed that the beloved has passed. Since then, many posts and videos have gone live in support of the theory. ‘RIP Harvey’ started to trend on Twitter shortly after that. Replying to these tweets, the comedian posted a meme of himself on July 19. In the photo he is sitting on a chair, looking at his phone with a puzzled expression on his face. He wrote, "Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending."

Steve Harvey's fans react to the trend in the most hilarious way

Fans quickly caught on to the fact that Harvey is well and alive. When Steve posted regarding the situation on his Twitter. Fans' sorrow turned to amusement and they joined in the joke alongside the comedian.

They started posting memes, and jokes on social media making fun of the Twitter Trend, as well as the posts going around.

Many users also showed their relief that Steve actually was absolutely fine. One user tweeted, "Maaan cause I had a slight panic attack don’t leave us yet! We need you to make us laugh more!!” Another user didn't find the trend funny and wrote, "Me, freaking out, at seeing RIP Harvey, clicking on it and having YOUR profile pic the first thing I see. NOT funny twitter."

For the unversed, in March 2023, a Facebook post titled ‘R.I.P Steve Harvey’ gained rapid popularity, accumulating over a million likes in a short span of time. Sadly, the post falsely announced the passing of the beloved actor, providing a specific time and location. Fans were encouraged to express their condolences and sympathy through comments and likes. Escalating the situation, a YouTube video emerged during the same month, spreading the false news that Steve Harvey had unexpectedly passed away at the age of 66 in his own home.

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey's show recently received a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2023 for his show Judge Steve Harvey, where he helps people solve their differences and family feuds in a courtroom.

