Steve Harvey roots for Michael Jordan & daughter Lori; Jokes ‘But at the same time, I got my eye on him’

Steve Harvey recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about his daughter Lori Harvey dating Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan. During his appearance, the “Family Feud” host chatted to Ellen DeGeneres about the couple and looked at holiday photos from their Instagram during their chat. In one of the pictures Ellen displayed, Lori was sitting on Michael’s lap.

DeGeneres jokes, “Look at that, that’s happening in front of you?” To which Harvey responded, “I’ve never seen that picture before… I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right now, not really feeling that picture,” DeGeneres then asked Steve if Jordan is “a good gift-giver,” Harvey says: “Hell yeah, that’s why I like him! He bought me this big 100-cigar box with the most hard-to-get cigars — 100 of them in this big box — and gave that to me.”

Harvey also revealed that Jordan bought his wife Marjorie some skis, laughing: “Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law!”

Steve also admitted that he’s actually rooting for the couple to get married, “I don’t know man, I’m pulling for him because he’s a really good guy, comes from a good family, so I’m kind of pulling for him. But at the same time, I got my eye on him.” The comedian further joked: “I can’t whoop him but if he ever turn around I’m gonna knock his a** out,” adding he was “impressed” by Jordan’s workouts.

