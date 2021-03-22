Steve Harvey tells Ellen he actively tried to find ‘something wrong’ with daughter Lori’s BF Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey opened up about his thoughts on Lori dating Michael B. Jordan on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Take a look.

Comedian Steve Harvey’s daughter made headlines when she made her relationship with Michael B. Jordan public through Instagram earlier this year. Speculations about the two began shortly after they were spotted arriving in Lori’s hometown together last year. Steve Harvey’s latest appearance at the Ellen DeGeneres show left everyone in awe. Being a protective father figure, Steve confessed that he tried hard to find faults in the popular actor but failed in doing so.

Ellen brought up the topic of his daughter going out with the actor asking him, “So your youngest daughter is dating Michael B. Jordan,” and also added how the actor is the “greatest.” To which, Steve opened up about his thoughts on the star saying, “I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go — ’cause I done got rid of all of ’em. All of ’em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to,” Steve jokingly remarked.

Steve showered the beloved actor with compliments, praising how kind he is and also called him a ‘good guy’. Talking about the actor’s personality Steve said, “He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him!” Steve also talked about how he would like it if his daughter Lori’s relationship with the gentleman lasted long.

Also Read| Michael B Jordan makes Super Bowl debut with sensual commercial; GF Lori Harvey can’t stop gushing over him

Share your comment ×