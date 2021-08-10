Steve Martin calls Selena Gomez a ‘pop culture phenomenon’ while praising her professionalism & punctuality

Selena Gomez recently garnered a lot of praise from her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin! While chatting with InStyle, Martin and Steve were asked, “Did you discover any pop culture phenomenons during the pandemic, something to binge on?” To which Martin promptly responded, “Yes. Selena Gomez!”

Steve also chimed in and added, “I knew her as a singer, but it’s not like I have the radio on constantly. When I looked up her performing work, I realized she’s been around almost as long as I have and she’s done as many movies as I have. She denies it, but I see her credits. They’re, like, 40 things. That’s what I have. Also, we got to know a person who’s not only a different generation but different multi-generations away from us. It was a great experience to have her input, to have her awareness. Some of my favourite things in the show are when Marty and I are two, I’ll say, older guys, still kind of living in the vocabulary of the past, and she will correct us on camera.”

While recalling how the duo met Selena, Martin recalled that while they had chatted via Zoom during the initial process, he met the pop icon for the first time when she was in the makeup chair on the very first day of shooting. Steve continued raving about the Rare singer and praised her for her professionalism. He also said: “What you hope for in your acting partner is at least that they’re on time. And she definitely was. Besides her talent, she had that going for her.”

