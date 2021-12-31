Steve Martin recalls being ‘honoured & elated’ to meet Betty White ahead of her 100th birthday

Steve Martin recently opened up about meeting Hollywood veteran Betty White! Ahead of her 100th birthday next month, the Pink Panther star spoke to People magazine about meeting the olden Girls alum almost 50 years ago. Martin recalled: “I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line. I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: ‘I’m so honoured to meet you both.’ And then I said, ‘Isn’t Linda great?’ She said, ‘We came to see you.’ I said, ‘Why?’ ‘Because we heard you were funny.’ I was elated.”

Ahead of the big day, even Ryan Reynolds gushed over the superstar. Betty, who portrayed his on-screen grandmother in The Proposal several times, shares a special relationship with Ryan. Back in January 2019, the Green Lantern actor took to social media to wish Betty on her 97th birthday. The actor hilariously wrote: "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."

Now, ahead of her 100th birthday, White jokingly commented on Reynolds' incessant crush and told People magazine: "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One." After the article came out, Reynolds hilariously responded: "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

On his part, Ryan also spoke to People and said that he’s been Betty’s fan "for as long as I can remember." He also told the magazine: "I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages. which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates."

Also read: Dwayne Johnson OPENS UP on his friendship with Ryan Reynolds: We started our careers together