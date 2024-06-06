Steve Zahn Joins Glen Powell In Upcoming Hulu Comedy Series Chad Powers; DETAILS Inside

Steve Zahn has been roped in to play the character of Jake Hudson in the upcoming Hulu series Chad Powers. Earlier, the makers of the show announced that Glen Powell would play the lead, while the series was picked up by Hulu in February of this year. Chad Powers is based on the ESPN+ docuseries Eli’s Places. The show will revolve around the genres of comedy and drama.

The Emmy-nominated actor’s character in the show is that of a head coach. As for Zahn, the actor is known for his works in The White Lotus and The Planet of the Apes, among others.

What will Chad Powers be about?

According to the official synopsis of the show, Chad Powers refers to "when bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.”

As for Zahn’s character, the description of the role states, “the charismatic head coach of a flagging college football program. He’s about to be put out to pasture when along comes the talented oddball Chad Powers—and with him, one last shot at glory.”

The show will be hailed by J.J. Abram and produced by Powell and Michael Waldron. Apart from co-creating, the Anyone But You star will also be involved in writing the screenplay for the adapted series.

Eli Manning, the creator of the original docuseries, has also come on board as the executive producer of the show, along with his brother, Peyton Manning, via Omaha Productions, as well as Jamie Horowitz and Ben Brown.

Steve Zahn’s credited work in the Hollywood industry

Zahn has been in the industry for a while now, and the actor has gotten many acclaimed roles to his name. Recently, Zahn went on to become popular with his recurring role in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. The actor is also known to appear alongside Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon in George and Tammy.

Steve Zahn was one of the lead cast members in the first season of The White Lotus, which got him an Emmy nomination in the Best Actor category.

