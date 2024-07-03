Steven Soderbergh's Next Film Inspired By Taylor Swift's Eras Tour; Director Explains

Is Taylor Swift is the inspiration for filmmaker Steven Soderbergh’s next project? Yes, the pop star who is currently doing her Europe leg of the Eras Tour gives the filmmaker a source to make his upcoming project. The director behind Magic Mike, Erin Brockovich, Ocean's Eleven has been so much influenced by her work and work ethic.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the inspiration

Renowned filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has revealed that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts have become his new muse for an upcoming movie project.

Soderbergh, at 61, shared that he is visualizing a film that delves into the dynamics of highly successful, large-scale collaborations like Swift's concerts and how they contrast with global issues. He stated, "I have been thinking about a project in which I analyze large-scale, cooperative endeavors that work. Airports. Why do airports work? Or AA?"

The filmmaker remarked on the flawless execution of Swift's tour, wondering, "You look at the Taylor Swift concert, at this whole tour and it works." Relating to that, he added that if that can happen, why can’t he or people like him figure out Syria or any other conflict?

Soderbergh highlighted the importance of humor and music in conveying ideas, pointing out that the project should be both funny and musical to engage audiences effectively. He wants viewers to "feel different" after watching the film. The Magic Mike director also expressed admiration for Taylor Swift's global impact and suggested she be studied in academic settings.

He noted how people laugh that there is a college lecture being taught about Swift. But according to the director, that should be done. Soderbergh stated Swift's unparalleled dedication and control over her work saying that what she has done, what she's doing in the way she's doing it, nobody has ever done this before. He also added that she's doing this all herself. What she has been doing is working and can be a great example.

Apart from praising Swift's commitment and discipline, Soderbergh talked about her way of practicing for shows by singing while using a treadmill. Starting in March 2023, the Eras Tour has been a huge success, shattering records and rising to the top of the all-time concert tour earnings charts.

Steven Soderbergh struggled to get a ticket to Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour

Having an Oscar to your name doesn't guarantee access to Taylor Swift's concerts. Academy Award winner director Steven Soderbergh is facing this challenge.

Steven Soderbergh is a well-known director who has directed hits like Magic Mike and Ocean's Eleven, but he is still having trouble getting tickets for Taylor Swift's latest tour. Even though getting tickets hasn't been any easier, the director does not hesitate to praise her and the success she has achieved.

The director mentioned his wish to attend one of Swift's concerts, expressing that getting a seat is challenging even for him. "I can't get in," he admitted. "But I watched the film."

Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning artist, will perform in Amsterdam, Zürich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, and Munich throughout July. As confirmed by Swift, the extensive Eras Tour will wrap up in Vancouver in December.

