Iconic Steven Spielberg films Jaws & E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial now available in 3D

With the 47th anniversary of Jaws and the 40th anniversary of E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, the two iconic Steven Spielberg movies will be re-released exclusively on IMax screens on the 9th of September 2022. This time these culture-defining classics will be better than ever before.

Steven Spielberg's films ‘Jaws’ and ‘E.T.:The Extra Terrestrial,’ In 3D

According to the latest statement by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, these masterpieces will be available for audiences on IMAX® screens worldwide. Along with ‘Jaws’ and ‘E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial,’ ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ also returned to IMAX.

The president of domestic theatrical distribution Jim Orr shared, “Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including Jaws in 1975, E.T. in 1982 and Jurassic Park in 1993.” He added, “No filmmaker, it’s fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide. We couldn’t think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they’ve never been able to before.”

Megan Colligan, the President of IMAX Entertainment shared “IMAX is thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to offer audiences the opportunity to experience these two iconic films in IMAX for the very first time,” He added, “Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking, and the IMAX Experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like E.T. and Jaws.”

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial which was originally released in 1982, was not only a box office hit but earned four Academy Awards along with nine Oscar nominations that included the title of Best Picture. Four decades later the movie is still considered a classic. ‘Jaws’ was originally released in the year 1975, and was a cultural tsunami in itself. It achieved record-breaking success and earned a nomination for Best Picture as well. Jaws even won three Academy Awards. Even five decades later Jaws is as exciting as it once was for both fans and filmmakers.

