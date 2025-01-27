Steven Spielberg Reveals Directing 6-Year-Old Drew Barrymore in ET Sparked His Desire for Fatherhood

Drew Barrymore played a special role in Steven Spielberg’s personal life, as the filmmaker recently revealed that directing a 6-year-old Barrymore on the set of E.T. in the 1980s made him think about parenthood for the first time.

On Saturday, January 25, the two spoke about working together on the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial during a panel moderated by Dave Karger at the TCM Classic Film Festival at 92nd Street Y in NYC.

“I think E.T., for me, is the one I’m the most proud of,” Barrymore said. “Because it’s the one that changed my life.”

The actress, 49, continued, “There’s no question about that. Everything in my life is about how I got believed in by one human being, and that is the life that I try to honor every day.”

Spielberg, 78, added that the film changed his life too.

“Up until that point—’81, ’82—I was just making movies,” he began elaborating. “That was my life. I was obsessed with telling stories, but making E.T. made me want to be a father for the first time. I never even thought about that until E.T.”

Barrymore joked, “I didn’t ruin that for you?” to which Spielberg replied, “The opposite.”

Earlier in the conversation, Spielberg admitted that he has watched the science-fiction flick more than any other movie he’s ever directed, partially because he has shown the film to all his kids.

Spielberg now has seven children ranging in age from 28 to 48.

“I have seven kids and six grandkids,” he said at the event. “I’ve shown the film to all my kids and a couple of my grandkids. Some of them are still too young because I’m always worried about them being worried about E.T., and I want to let them know before they turn the corner and are surprised by something what to expect.”

The movie, for those who may not know, is inspired by Spielberg’s parents’ divorce.

