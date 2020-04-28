Steven Spielberg reveals The Goonies sequel is still not in works for THIS reason; Find Out

The Saving Private Ryan director says that the team of the film interact after regular intervals to talk about a possible story idea for the sequel. The director goes on to add that unfortunately, nothing has been finalized yet.

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg revealed the reason for The Goonies sequel not seeing the light of the day. The Saving Private Ryan director says that the team of the film interacts after regular intervals to talk about a possible story idea for the sequel. The director goes on to add that unfortunately, nothing has been finalized with respect to the film's story idea. Steven Spielberg was the producer for the much-loved film, The Goonies. The Raiders of the Lost Ark director says that ideas for the story keep coming and going but nothing definite is on paper.

Reports further reveal that the 73-year-old director keeps in touch with Chris Columbus, Richard Donner, and Lauren Shuler Donner to discuss the possibility of a sequel to The Goonies. This film was an adventure comedy-drama which sees children making use of a map to find a hidden treasure, which once belonged to a pirate from the 17th-century, named One-Eyed Willy. The fans would love to see a sequel to the super hit film. But, the director reportedly feels that any idea will not do as there are very high expectations from the sequel.

The news of the director thinking of a sequel to the blockbuster film has given hope to the fans and audience members that soon, the team might agree on a good story idea and start work on the sequel's script. The fans hope to get that happy news soon from the makers of The Goonies.

